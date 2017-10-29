How These Sexy Guys are Helping in the #Movember Movement

We are only three days away from the month of November, but even more importantly, Movember. Movember is a movement to change how we view men's health, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention. This is all done through The Movember Foundation. Their goal by 2030 is to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 percent.

Movember can also mean "No Shave November" to support this cause, and some very sexy guys on social media are already partaking in the festivities by posting photos of their fantastic facial hair while not wearing that much. This is a cause that we are already behind, but any little extra touches these guys wants to do in order to further the exposure of it is fine by us.

Take a look at some of these posts for Movember. Here's more on the actual cause.

Who wants to see Cst.Brewer and I shave our beards and rock some fabulous #moustaches for #Movember? @MovemberCA #MensHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/leLauNbemW — Cst Fil Wisniak (@kp_beatcop) October 26, 2017