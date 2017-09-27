Hugh Jackman Shows His Support For Marriage Equality In Australia
Hugh Jackman is the latest Australian celebrity to come out in support of marriage equality.
With the country now voting on same-sex marriage, the Wolverine star is explaining why he and his wife, Deborah-Lee Furness, are showing support for the "yes" vote.
He writes:
“We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law. That’s why Deb & I are voting YES #equality and #love!”
Every bit of support for the yes vote is a tremendous help.
Recently, in Sydney, protesters held a "Straight Lives Matter" rally.
Additionally, retired Australian tennis pro Margaret Court came out against marriage equality, while claiming that the LGBT+ community wants to "destroy marriage."
On the brighter side, both Aussie actors Chris Hemsworth and his brother LIam have shown their support for same-sex marriage.
H/T: Attitude
