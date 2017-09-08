'Human Ken Doll' Takes A Break From Surgeries To Focus On 'Lifestyle' Change

Photo: Instagram

"Human Ken Doll" Rodrigo Alves, who has had close to sixty cosmetic procedures, admitted that he has difficulty breathing, earlier this year.

He said in a TV interview:

“No one can get addicted to plastic surgery. There’s no such thing.”

Nevertheless, the cosmetic surgery "aficionado" is putting future procedures on hold.

At least for the time being.

Instead, he's planning to hit the gym.

He said:

"I'm saying goodbye to liposuction. I'm not saying that I won’t have another face lift when I want to or when I need to, I'm just changing my lifestyle which means a good diet and for the first time in my life, facing the gym."

Although Alves contemplated a gastric bypass procedure, he instead decided to pursue a more natural approach to weight loss

"The side affects can be really bad, especially for someone like me doing it for cosmetic reasons. "In the past each time when I was overweight or when my fashionable favourite outfit didn’t fit me I would just book and have an invasive lipo - but my body reached a stage where it is full of fibrosis which makes the procedure risky."

Alves says that apart from working on his physical appearance, his desire is to find a significant other to settle down with.