Hundreds Gather To Memorialize Manchester Victim Martyn Hett

Hundreds gathered in Stockport, UK on Sunday to memorialize gay journalist and public relations manager Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester terror attack.

From Attitude:

In an emotional speech to the crowd last night, Martyn’s mum Figan paid tribute to her “iconic, fun, eccentric, diva” son, who she described as “comical beyond belief.”

“A party in the park just for him, he’d be so impressed, ” she told the crowd. “And he deserves us all to be here, because he touched so many lives in so many ways.

Figan said that the outpouring of support the family has received has stopped her from being consumed by hate or anger. “It’s due to all this love and kindness that I’m never going down the route of hate or anger at those responsible for what happened.

“Badness is a permanent feature in the world at the moment, but I have learnt this week that it also has an abundance of goodness and that by fair outweighs the darkness.

“No one can ever take Martyn out of our lives.”