Hungarian Men Convicted Of Leading Gay Sex Slavery Ring Receive Prison Sentence

Viktor Berki, Gabor Acs (Twitter)

The two Hungarian men convicted of leading a gay sex trafficking ring in Miami and New York have each been sentenced to serve thirty years in prison.

The Miami Herald reports:

Gabor Acs and Viktor Berki received their sentences after earlier being convicted of human trafficking, conspiracy and racketeering.

Friday’s sentencing concludes a case that was hailed as a first for Florida prosecutors because the victims were gay men forced into prostitution after being lured from Hungary to the United States.

It was the second trial for the victims who testified. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit earlier won a conviction against a third man involved in the ring, Andras Janos Vass, who was sentenced to just over 11 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that Berki and Acs met two of the victims in Hungary through a website called GayRomeo.com. Another victim was “living with gypsies” as a prostitute, meeting Acs through Facebook. The three men testified that in 2012, they were flown to New York City to work in what they believed was a legal business in the United States.