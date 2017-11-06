'Hunger Games’ Star Alan Ritchson Used To Be An Underwear Model

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire star Alan Ritchson had to wear a form-fitting costume while appearing in the hit film franchise.

And it would appear as though the 32-year-old actor can credit his previous work as an underwear model for helping him to feel comfortable in his skin.

Previously, he told E! News:

"For me, I'd walk out in a thong thinking, 'I'm in costume,'" Ritchson—who, for the record, still looks like he could sell the pants off of a pair of boxer-briefs—joked to E! News at the film's Los Angeles premiere about what it would've been like if that had been required. "It's like, 'Hey, I'm ready for the death scene,' and they'd be like, 'Uh, we can see part of your crotch.'"

