Hunky Footballer Strips Down To Celebrate His Team's Victory

Stripping off your clothes to celebrate a win appears to be a popular trend in sport, these days.

Take 28-year-old Norwegian soccer player Aleksander Melgalvis Andreassen, who dropped trou on stage, after his team Lillestrøm Sportsklubb won the Norwegian Cup on Monday night.

Andreassen was so excited about the win that he did a striptease for fans.

And he did have reason to celebrate, since It was the first time that Andreassen’s team had won the trophy in 10 years.

Piece by piece, article by article, the footballer's clothes came off.

And once he got down to this boxer briefs...well, we'll just let you see how it all works out.

Not everyone was thrilled with the display, however.

Norwegian Football Association communications director Yngve Haavik said:

"Winning the cup is a big thing and obviously it should be celebrated, but it is very possible to do so in a manner that shows the cup a bit more respect. I am sure it wasn’t intentional from Melgalvis but it came out the wrong way regardless. I think Melgalvis and Lillestrøm agree with that."

H/T: Gay Times