Hunky Italian Pole-Dancer Gives Incredible Christmas Themed Acrobatic Performance

We first learned about Italian acrobat Domenico Vaccaro when he swept up his competition to win "Belgium's Got Talent" in 2015.

Vacarro deservedly won by showcasing his awe-inspiring flexibility, gymnastic talent, and upper body strength.

So call it a pleasant surprise that we encountered this video on social media, in which the hunky lad puts on an incredible Christmas themed performance at an event space in Rome.

Watch as he exhibits his skill and strength in a holiday routine set to Mariah Carey's, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."