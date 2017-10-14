Hustler Founder Larry Flynt Offers $10 Million For Info That Will Lead To Trump's 'Impeachment And Removal'
That's a hefty reward!
Larry Flynt has reportedly taken out a full-page ad in Sunday's Washington Post.
In the ad, he will offer a hefty $10 million reward for information that will lead to the “impeachment and removal for office of “Donald J. Trump.”
Joe My God tipped us off the the tweet, shared by a Fox Business reporter.
Fox Business reports:
In the ad Flynt writes, “Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse. Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate. To succeed, impeachment requires unimpeachable evidence. That’s why I am making this offer.”
Flynt has attempted to take down other lawmakers in the past with $1 million prize for information on sex and scandals that forced the resignation of former Louisiana Rep. Bob Livingston (R) and former Louisiana Sen. David Vitter (R), who admitted to being involved in a prostitution ring.
