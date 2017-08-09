Before I Got Famous Looks Like Our New Gay Binge-Worthy Show

REVRY, "the world’s first LGBTQ+ digital streaming platform," is bringing us a cute new series later in August. Just in time to binge watch before the weather turns and gets colder.

Before I Got Famous, is the story of Alex You, who all his life he's told he'll be a star. At 21, he moves from China to Hollywood to chase his dreams. However, he isn't the only one trying to get famous.

Watch the preview below:

I'm not sure about you, but I think it looks hilarious and adorable at the same time. I can't wait till it premieres on August 25th.