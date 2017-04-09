Ian McKellen Explains Why He Passed On Playing Dumbledore In ‘Harry Potter’

We're sure Sir Ian McKellen could have given an incredible performance as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.

So why did the out gay actor turn down the opportunity?

Huffington Post reports:

In an interview with BBC’s Hardtalk, McKellen explained he was was on the list to take over after Harris’ death, which happened before “The Chamber of Secrets” was released. The “Lord of the Rings” actor admitted Harris had criticized his acting in the past, calling him “technically brilliant” but “hollow,” which affected his decision not to join the fantasy franchise. “When [Harris] died — he played Dumbledore, the wizard, [while] I played the real wizard [Gandalf], of course — when they called me up and said would I be interested in being in the ‘Harry Potter’ films, they didn’t say what part,” he said. “But I worked out what they were thinking. I couldn’t take over the part from an actor who I’d known didn’t approve of me.”

