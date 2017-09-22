Ian McKellen Posts Adorable Throwback Photo Of His 26-Year-Old Self
Instinct Staff | September 22, 2017
Esteemed English actor Sir Ian McKellen recently shared a darling vintage photo on his Instagram page.
Giving us a peek at his peachy-cheeked younger self, McKellen posted a photo of his 26-year-old self.
The 78-year-old actor will soon take the stage as King Lear at the UK's Chichester Festival Theatre.
He recently played the voice of Cogsworth in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.
H/T: Gay Star News
