Ian Thorpe, And His Model Boyfriend Call On Australians To Vote Yes on Same-Sex Marriage

Ian Thorpe and his handsome model boyfriend Ryan Channing appear in a new video in support of marriage equality in Australia.

As Australia moves forward with a survey to gauge the public's support of marriage equality, Thorpe, an out gay Olympic gold medalist, appears with Channing to urge voters to update their electoral details so they can participate in the poll.

To show how easy and fast it is to update your information, Thorpe indicates that it takes less time than it does for his boyfriend to swim the length of a pool, twice.

Adds Channing:

“Every Australian should have the right to take the plunge with the person they love.”

Watch:

