Ian Thorpe On Coming Out: 'I Wish I Had Come Out Earlier'

Australian Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe opened up on his struggle to come out during an appearance on Anh’s Brush With Fame.

He shares:

“I wish I had come out earlier. You know I was [first] accused of being gay when… I think I was 16 at the time. But because it was kind of like I was being accused of it, I’d always thought of it, as that being a bad thing.

It was really hard for me to tell my closest friends and family. And I mentioned to them, ‘do you know, I’m thinking of coming out on TV, just so it’s done’.

People were like, ‘maybe you should just get used to it first’. I was like, ‘no. I will… no I’m going to do it’. I was able to be the kind of person who I am. And you know, that’s really a kind of powerful thing to have.