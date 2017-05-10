Ian Thorpe On Coming Out: 'I Wish I Had Come Out Earlier'
Australian Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe opened up on his struggle to come out during an appearance on Anh’s Brush With Fame.
He shares:
“I wish I had come out earlier. You know I was [first] accused of being gay when… I think I was 16 at the time. But because it was kind of like I was being accused of it, I’d always thought of it, as that being a bad thing.
It was really hard for me to tell my closest friends and family. And I mentioned to them, ‘do you know, I’m thinking of coming out on TV, just so it’s done’.
People were like, ‘maybe you should just get used to it first’. I was like, ‘no. I will… no I’m going to do it’. I was able to be the kind of person who I am. And you know, that’s really a kind of powerful thing to have.
When Anh mentions that there must be added difficulty pursuing a relationship when you're not out, Thorpe says:
It’s weird, because [gay people] even have to think about, you know, do we hold hands or not? And we should be holding hands.
We're happy you're finally living your truth, Ian!
(H/T: Queerty)
