Icelandair Features Sweet Gay Couple In New Ad Campaign
Icelandair features this sweet gay couple in its latest ad!
Icelandair brand manager Jón Skafti Kristjánsson tells the Iceland Monitor:
“Icelandair’s customers are as diverse as they are many. We think it’s only natural to reflect that in our marketing material and therefore aim for a marketing approach that reaches certain groups and is suitable for certain media.
“This ad portrays a cultural trip to Iceland and the group it’s aimed at is people who travel to enjoy what life has to offer with their loved ones. So it was an obvious choice to use a loving middle-aged couple for such an ad; it’s worked well for us in the past. But this time we thought: why not add to the diversity and make this loving, middle-aged couple a same-sex couple?”
Love it!!
So is Iceland a queer haven? Kristjánsson shares:
“It’s not exactly our goal to cosset this image but here’s the reality of it: queer people tend to travel to Iceland because of the country’s reputation, and therefore often travel with Icelandair. Some of them are couples coming from countries where they can’t even hold hands in public and the acceptance that’s prominent here in Iceland is kind of liberating for people who are not used to that in their home countries. We’re simply portraying Icelandic society the way it is.”
We'd love to go!!
(H/T: Towleroad)
