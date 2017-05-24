Icelandair Features Sweet Gay Couple In New Ad Campaign

Icelandair features this sweet gay couple in its latest ad!

Icelandair brand manager Jón Skafti Kristjánsson tells the Iceland Monitor:

“Icelandair’s customers are as diverse as they are many. We think it’s only natural to reflect that in our marketing material and therefore aim for a marketing approach that reaches certain groups and is suitable for certain media.

“This ad portrays a cultural trip to Iceland and the group it’s aimed at is people who travel to enjoy what life has to offer with their loved ones. So it was an obvious choice to use a loving middle-aged couple for such an ad; it’s worked well for us in the past. But this time we thought: why not add to the diversity and make this loving, middle-aged couple a same-sex couple?”