Iceland's Gay Teen Film "Heartstone" Is Preparing for Global Distribution

Heartstone via Youtube @matchboxfilmsuk

Iceland is preparing to release a gay teen romance film into the world and we should all turn our heads to give it some attention.

The film, titled Heartstone, released in the country of origin earlier this year and is already quietly getting recognition through appearing at film festivals (which seems to be the only course for gay films looking to get mass recognition and praise).

The film has already earned a Queer Lion award at the Venice Film Festival and received several other awards.

The film story goes as follows:

“A remote fishing village in Iceland. Teenage boys Thor and Christian experience a turbulent summer as one tries to win the heart of a girl while the other discovers new feelings toward his best friend. When summer ends and the harsh nature of Iceland takes back its rights, it’s time to leave the playground and face adulthood.”

The film will release in both the US and the UK in late September and early October.

In the US, the film will be released by Break Glass Pictures on September 26 in select theaters before hitting DVD/VOD on October 10th.

Meanwhile, Matchbox Films is releasing Heartstone in the UK on October 6th and then hitting DVD/VOD in Britain on January 8th, 2018.

You can check out the trailer down below.