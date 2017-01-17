Idris Elba's New '100 Streets' Shows Us Many Sides Of The Actor. Wink, Wink.

Undoubtedly Idris Elba is one of the most stunning leading men in film now and for many years. There is debate that he is out of the running to play James Bond, but then again, maybe it's just the next incarnation of James Bond. Idris's name and his talent draw fans to the theatres and television like no other.

Now Mr. Elba has a new film released in theaters January 13th here in the United States (previously released elsewhere in November 2016) and from the trailer below, it looks amazing.

Three people, three extraordinary stories. All lived out within a hundred London streets.

Mr. Elba’s character, Max, is a former rugby star in London whose self-indulgence has led to estrangement from his wife, Emily (Gemma Arterton, in an underwritten role). Their fitful attempts to reconcile grow a bit melodramatic by the end of the film, which was directed by Jim O’Hanlon and written by Leon F. Butler, though Mr. Elba has plenty of gratuitous opportunities to show off his well-toned body. The more compelling story lines belong to Charlie Creed-Miles as George, a mild-mannered cabdriver who seems a magnet for bad luck, and Franz Drameh as Kingsley, a small-time drug dealer with literary aspirations. Mr. Creed-Miles gives his character a convincing sense of being overwhelmed by the world, a defeatism that George’s wife, Kathy (Kierston Wareing), tries to help him overcome. And Mr. Drameh at least sometimes rises above Kingsley’s designated cliché — that within every petty criminal there’s a poet waiting to be drawn out (in this case by an aging thespian played by Ken Stott). - nytimes.com

But what is also drawing a lot of attention is Idris showing us a side we don't see too often.

In a sex scene with costar Gemma Arterton, we get to see his largest muscle in action (his bum) and just about every bit of his largest organ (his skin) .

To see Mr. Elba and Arterton horizontally acting away (NSFW), head over to gay.fleshbot.com for the clip from 100 Streets.

