Model Igor Kolomiyets has been known to put on a show on Instagram.

But now he's doing it for talented fashion photographer Jeremy Kost.

Check out the sexy snaps and videos:

#CurrentMood with NYFW winding down... but I've always got time for a new collaboration with @igorkolomiyets ! #GotWood ? A post shared by Jeremy Kost (@jeremykost) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

@igorkolomiyets don't you wish you had the cold ocean today with this soupy humid crap in the city? Don't miss the bonus polaroid on my other account @jeremykoststudio ! A post shared by Jeremy Kost (@jeremykost) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

#CurrentMood @igorkolomiyets #FtTilden Realness A post shared by Jeremy Kost (@jeremykoststudio) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

#RockawayBeach #daydreaming with @igorkolomiyets between polaroids A post shared by Jeremy Kost (@jeremykoststudio) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

H/T: Dudetube (NSFW)