"I'm Gay, But I'm Not..." Buzzfeed Video Gets Heat From Gay Twitter

Social media users are getting angry about a Buzzfeed video from last month.

In the video, which can be found down below, Buzzfeed employees and friends talk about being gay but also not being attached to the stereotypes of being gay.

In a time where celebrities are coming out but not wanting to claim the label of being gay/bi/what have you, the men in this video celebrate the different kinds of gay men.

This also resonates with the men wishing to be labeled as just homosexual or androphile because they believe the word gay comes with a lifestyle that they don’t connect with.

But, it looks like some on twitter are not having it.

Twitter users have shared their displeasure with the video and think that the men in it are discriminating against other homosexual men. “So basically this post says, I'm gay but I'm not feminine so I'm cool,” as one twitter user noted.

"I'm not a regular gay, I'm a cool gay" pic.twitter.com/WmHRnuaRnO — Adam Kanzen (@adamkanzen) October 13, 2017

Gay... but make it heteronormative pic.twitter.com/RBhFOGkvvu — Adam Kanzen (@adamkanzen) October 13, 2017

So basically this post says, I'm gay but I'm not feminine so I'm cool. pic.twitter.com/aouvIOxai9 — Justin. (@YoSoyViva) October 13, 2017

That said, some on twitter have noted that the intention behind the video wasn't to discriminate but to point out that not all gay men are the same.

I think you've taken it the wrong way. The point is that gay people are diverse and you shouldn't pigeonhole us according to stereotypes — Graham Ó Móráin (@NarcoDreamer) October 13, 2017

"I'm not like OTHER normie stereotypical girls. I wear jeans & hate T. Swift" is kinda how it comes across. A badly executed good idea. — (@yoflowercat) October 13, 2017

As with most things, there is truth on both sides of this issue. There are homosexual men out there who don’t connect with things like drag culture or don’t like to watch shows like Will & Grace or films like Moonlight. We should respect that.

But at the same time, men who feel that way don’t have to distance themselves from the gay community. We use the word community instead of just gay men because despite our many differences we are in this world together. When conservatives discriminate against us they discriminate against all of us.

Furthermore, it’s gay men who get the brunt of the hate and fight so that all homosexual men can have the right to love and lust after whomever they want.

While the video may have lost some of its message in its words, I believe in its intention to celebrate gay and homosexual men of all kinds.

Perhaps, “I am a gay man and I like this, that, and the third,” would have been a better idea.

No mama u took it the wrong way. If they wanted show diversity they could have had gays saying all the things they LIKE to do. — Damita Jo (@bradney_) October 13, 2017

This essentially perpetuates that all gay men are nothing more than the things these men dislike. — Damita Jo (@bradney_) October 13, 2017

And pretty much tells str8 ppl that men who like pop stars, gay tv shows, brunch, etc... are they gay men u should stay away from. — Damita Jo (@bradney_) October 13, 2017