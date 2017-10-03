Inappropriate Behavior Led Violet Chachki To Be Expelled, Alleges Paris Gay Sex Club

Photo: Instagram

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 winner Violet Chachki says that over the weekend, she was kicked out of a Paris sex club for not being masculine enough.

Chachki, who was in town for fashion week, tweeted:

I was just physically dragged out of le depot in Paris for not being masc presenting enough. I'm in shock and disgusted. fuck the French — Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) October 1, 2017

She later told Hornet:

It was a fashion week party. At a club that has dark rooms downstairs for sex. I was there seeing 3 friends that were performing/dj. I wasn’t in drag but I had makeup on. I met someone there who also had makeup on but was obviously male bodied but very feminine. We tried to go downstairs to the sexy part when like 4 guys picked us up and dragged us out of the club.

Since then, people have been flooding the club's Facebook page with negative reviews, and other criticism.

Responding to the incident, Le Dépôt recently released a public statement, and some of it conflicts with Chachki's account of what took place.

“Le Dépôt has been a gay club for 19 years. It is a true institution of the Parisian nightlife that respects all the LGBTQ communities and in particular every gay individual, whether they chose to express their personality in a masculine, feminine or androgynous way. The club is a place where all the sexualities are respected. Violet Chachki was indeed expelled from the club at 4:00 am following an unacceptable and inappropriate behavior inside the club with the other clients. Violet Chachki posted videos of the Cruising Sex space of Le Dépôt on her Instagram account when this is explicitly forbidden by the internal rules and regulations as she was reminded several times. She also tried to go downstairs with female clients when the space is just for male clients. There never was any judgement about Chachki’s gender, looks, color of skin or overall appearance. He was welcomed inside without any discrimation just like all the other clients. He wasn’t denied the access at the entrance; there was neither transphobia nor any discrimination towards him/her, just enforcement of the rules and regulations of the club. Furthermore, Violet was very aggressive with the security staff, who stayed polite despite the insults, as you can see on the video. His excessive behavior disturbed the event. The club promotes every campaign about the discriminations against LGBTQI people and has never been targeted by such a defamatory campaign. If necessary, the direction of the club is ready to take legal action.”

Ultimately, it appears as though Chachki wishes to put the whole event behind her.

Obviously I love the French and I love paris. There's good and bad people everywhere. I was upset- and rightfully so. What a drama. Over it — Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) October 2, 2017

