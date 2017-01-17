Inauguration Staff Reportedly Covering Up 'Don's Johns' Logo On Portable Toilets

Photo: Twitter

A Virginia company called "Don's Johns" has a long standing history of providing portable toilets for events held in the nation's capital.

But it appears that some Inauguration staff are concerned that the Don's John logo, which adorns each individual toilet, might upset the incoming president.

According to The New York Post:

Don’s Johns says on its website that it has provided portable toilets for many large events in Washington, including the 2009 inauguration ceremony for President Barack Obama. The company’s logos were visible during that event. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Presidential Inaugural Committee had no immediate comment Friday. A spokeswoman for the president-elect did not respond to a question about whether Team Trump was behind the effort to hide the name.

And as you'd expect, the Twitterverse had a whole lot to say about the ordeal:

Don's Johns. You can't make this crap up. Guess they're worried about something else smelling up the swamp. https://t.co/XL9LjbbwSs — pjuric (@pjuric) January 13, 2017

Will Don's Johns have gold plated thrones for the inauguration? https://t.co/WqiEVwgTd1 — Russ Panneton (@pannetron) January 13, 2017

Attention Mr. President-elect: Don's Johns prides itself on being #1 in the #2 business. https://t.co/n6YOYTnV59 — Michael Howard Saul (@MichaelHwrdSaul) January 13, 2017

H/T: The Gaily Grind