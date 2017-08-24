India's Supreme Court Ruling Is A Human Rights Win For Gay People

Photo: YouTube

A new ruling made by India's Supreme Court has been deemed a humans right win for LGBTQ citizens.

Prior to the ruling, mandatory identification cards (aadhaar) required Indian citizens to comply with the the recording of biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans.

As of today, that requirement has been deemed a violation of a fundamental right to privacy.

Along with the ruling, the court has determined that discrimination based upon sexual orientation is unconstitutional.

Reads the decision:

“Sexual orientation is an essential is an essential attribute of privacy. Equality demands that the sexual orientation of each individual in society must be protected on an even platform. The right to privacy and the protection of sexual orientation lie at the core of the fundamental rights guaranteed by Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution.”

The decision also states that, "sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy, and discrimination against an individual on the basis of sexual orientation is deeply offensive to the dignity and self-worth of the individual."

Today's Supreme Court decision may also help to undo Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the law that criminalizes gay sex.

Around 1,200 men were arrested in 2015, under Section 377.

Click HERE to read the full text of the Supreme Court decision.