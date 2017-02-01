Infant Girl Misses Chance For Potentially Life-Saving Surgery Because Of Trump's Muslim Travel Ban

An infant girl will miss her chance to have what could have been a life-saving surgical procedure, and it's all because of President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban.

The four-month old Iranian girl and her family had plans to fly in for an appointment for open heart surgery at Oregon Health & Science University. But since the appointment was scheduled for next week, and follows Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim countries, the trip will have to be canceled.

Sam Taghizadeh told KPTV that his niece, Fatemah, and her family, had flown to Dubai for a meeting at the U.S. consulate office. During the meeting, the family was informed that they would not be permitted to enter the United States.

“She needs the surgery as soon as possible,” said Taghizadeh.

KPTV reports:

Fatemah has a very serious heart condition. Concerned about the quality of medical services in her birth country of Iran, Fatemah’s family decided they did not want her to have surgery there. “Over there it’s a very high risk because that is open heart surgery,” said Taghizadeh. So the family chose to bring Fatemah to OHSU for what they believe will be a much higher quality surgery and to be closer to family members who live in Oregon. “Everything was okay. They asked for a lot of paperwork. She got the appointment, February 5 in the morning,” Taghizadeh said. “For getting the visa, they ask for lot of the paperwork. You have to do many things, you know. For three weeks we working for every single thing they wanted,” Taghizadeh explained. But then, when they landed in Dubai, they heard about President Trump’s executive order and were told they were no longer able to enter the United States.

“All the paper, everything was ready, and just in the last minute they canceled everything.” “Half an hour, even they took the appointment out. I send an email, I tried calling them, nobody answered. But now she’s stuck,” he lamented. “It’s like a nightmare. You know, in the one night everything changes. Now you don’t know what you’re going to do.” “Why we came to U.S., we came here for freedom. For a better life. I’m feeling no where is safe,” he declared. Fatemah and her family have since left Dubai and are now back in Iran.

