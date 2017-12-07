Instagram Hunk Brock O'Hurn Plays Sexy Santa In New Ad

American actor and model Brock O'Hurn is one handsome and tall drink of water. (He's 6'7"!)

Which is why it's rather appropriate that he's been cast to reprise his role as a hunky Santa in a new Glacial Water ad.

Check it out:

Brock has made quite the name of himself on social media. On Instagram alone, he has nearly three million followers.

Previously, he told GQ how to take the perfect selfie:

Oh yes, and we'd be remiss not to include some of his Instagram posts for your perusal.

He's also a stand-up guy!

Who doesn't love a Hunky Santa?!