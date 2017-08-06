Instant Coffee That Gave Erections Is On Recall

There’s been a recall on instant coffee that worked a little bit too much like Viagra.

The type of instant coffee was New Kopi Jantan Traditional Natural Herbs Coffee from Bestherbs Coffee LLC.

The FDA analyzed the coffee and found that there were chemicals that were very similar to ones found in Viagra.

The specific chemical found was desmethyl carbodenafil, which is an ingredient with a structure very similar to sildenafil. Meanwhile, sildenafil is found in Viagra and adds to the erectile effect. You can see where the problem (or happy surprise for some) began.

But that’s not the only issue. In addition to this, milk that wasn’t declared in the ingredients list was found. This could cause a problem to anyone with issues ingesting milk.

As such, the company then decided to recall the product.

As the NPR says:

“The discovery has prompted Bestherbs Coffee LLC, the North Texas company behind the product, to voluntarily recall the product nationwide. The FDA says the undeclared chemical could pose problems when paired with nitrates, which are often found in drugs prescribed to “men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.”

Luckily, there haven’t been any cases of illness yet, but if you have consumed the product you should dispose of any remains and call a doctor.

In addition, you can send the product back to Bestherbs Coffee LLC at Bestherbs Coffee LLC, 4250 Claremont Dr., Grand Prairie, Texas 75052. If you return the product in the mail you will get a check later reimbursing you for the package and the product itself.

So while a surprise erection enabling coffee might have been a great discovery on its own, the health risks were nothing to celebrate. Maybe on the next try.