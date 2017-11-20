Instinct Exclusive: An Interview With Joey Gentile!

The Viral Star Spills!

Through the grapevine of connections and viral videos, I found myself on Joey Gentile’s YouTube Channel. Obviously, he’s a particular type of eye candy; I caved and watched a few of his colorful videos and found myself entertained. Gentile, a 24-year-old, Social Media Influencer living in Los Angeles, has garnered over 5 million views since he began documenting his life through vlogs. He has a genuine aura about him that made me know you would love him just as much! I chatted with Gentile to get to know him a little more! Let’s dive in and get to know this cutie more:

Thanks @livingroyal for the dope socks. Use my promo code "JOEYGENTILE20" at checkout for 20% off your order. A post shared by Joey Gentile (@joey.gentile) on Oct 18, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Bryan Keating: Why did you start making YouTube videos?

Joey Gentile: I started watching youtube videos for hours when I was 15 and kind of realized that that its something people did and I wanted to be a part of it. I was always that super weird kid in high school and not many people got my humor besides my close friends. So I figured I could share it with youtube and maybe other would enjoy it too.

BK: What perks have you enjoyed from being a Social Media Celebrity? Sex? Money? Fame? FOOD?!

JG: Definitely all the free food! That’s the only reason I go to half of the events I’m invited too. Oh, and to meet all my beautiful fans!

Gentile informs me that he’s single and certainly ready to mingle. But, what exactly is he looking for in his dream guy?

JG: Well…. He needs to be funny, he needs to be able to drop everything for me the second I ask, and give me all of his attention. He needs to have a lot of money, a private jet, a house on a private island, and know how to cook a 3 course meal for me at the drop of a hat. And, he must be able to recite all 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region in chronological order. I’m not asking for too much am I? [Laughs] But honestly, a good sense of humor and not being super sexual after the first 5 minutes of meeting me would be a good start.

After hike snack #fuckdiets #ieatwhatiwant A post shared by Joey Gentile (@joey.gentile) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

BK: Okay, wait, I saw a video of you discussing the Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj drama via Wendy Williams. I'm a huge Wendy fan and lived for that interview, as well as her opinion. Are you inspired by any celebrities? And, who's team are you on: Remy or Nicki?

JG: Is that even a question? Nicki Minaj, Nicki Lewinsky, Nicki The Ninja, Nicki The Boss, Nicki the Harajuku Barbie. I mean I don’t even know why you even try asking at this point. She wins. She has definitely inspired me ever since I found her back in the day. She inspires me to be myself and not care what anybody thinks.

BK: Which of your videos remains your favorite? Why?

JG: Probably the one where I send boys my “nudes” on Grindr, because 99% of my messages on Grindr are funny.

BK: Can you walk me through the courage it takes to publicly admit you aren't dating someone anymore? I can't imagine having to steer that conversation of my love life- but you did! And plenty people of watched it go down. You weren’t embarrassed?

JG: It kind of comes with the territory, when I first started making videos, I promised not only to myself but my followers to be real. I really don’t care what people on the internet think of me. There are too many people out there who are doing it for the wrong reasons, and I just want to show people sometimes I’m not always happy but its okay and I’m going to get though all situations. Hopefully that helps other people find the courage to do the same.

Sorry I haven't posted in a while. New stuff coming soon. Promise A post shared by Joey Gentile (@joey.gentile) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

BK: Are there any topics that are off limits for you? Are you fine with sharing everything that involves your life with your fans?