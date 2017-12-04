Instinct Magazine is looking for bloggers!

Join the team updating the Instinct website/blog and keeping it fresh, current, fun, hip, entertaining!

You must have a quick wit and a sharp sense of humor and your writing style should be in tune with the voice of the site. You should also be comfortable writing on the fly and in quick witty segments

You should know your way around social networking sites and be comfortable with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube etc. as you will be have a hand in keeping Instinct's homes on each of these entities current, relevant and up-to-date as well.

The position is free-lance, so you get to make your own hours and decide how often you want to post!

If you are interested you should submit some writing samples and a brief email about why you are perfect for this job, what you can bring to the table, and why blogging for us makes you enthusiastic beyond your wildest dreams. It should also be clear from your cover letter and writings why you have the right voice to appeal to our readership.