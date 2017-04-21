IRAN: Police Arrest, Beat, And Torture 30 Gay Men Amid Raid Of A Private Party

According to reports, 30 gay men were arrested, attacked, and tortured, following a police raid of a private party in the Esfahan province of Iran.

NGO, The Iranian Railroad for Queer Refugees (IRQR), writes:

"IRQR received several reports in the last few days and we were able to confirm that police attacked guests and physically beat them,’ . "Police detained the men, ages 16 to 30, at the Basij [Revolutionary Guard Militia] Station and then transferred them to Esfahan’s Dastgerd Prison. "A few people managed to escape and we received reports that there were several heterosexual individuals among those arrested."

They added:

"After a few days, all the families were informed by Basij that their sons were arrested for sodomy. "A special prosecutor has been assigned to their cases and they were charged with sodomy, drinking alcohol and using psychedelic drugs. "It was reported that prisoners will be sent to Esfahan’s Medical Jurisprudence Department for anal examination in order to provide evidence of homosexual acts to the court."

Human rights activist and gay German Green Party MP Volker Beck told The Jerusalem Post the, "...persecution and policy of annihilation against homosexuals makes the Iranian regime an enemy of human rights. Such a country cannot be a partner of our community of values.”

IRQR continued:

‘This unfortunate event has created chaos among the LGBT community in Esfahan since prisoners were forced to write down full names of all their LGBT friends and acquaintances. IRQR is deeply concerned about this situation since Iran has a well-documented history of persecuting homosexuals.’

In Iran, homosexuality is a crime, punishable by imprisonment, corporal punishment, or execution.

H/T: Gay Star News