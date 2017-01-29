Iranian Man Leaves For Gay Cruise, Is Detained By Customs Officials Upon His Return To The US

Vacations are supposed to be a time for leisure and relaxation.

Unfortunately for one man, the joy of a recent holiday all but evaporated as he struggled to re-enter the country, and return to his home.

Iranian chemical engineer Maysam Sodagari, who legally live and works in San Francisco, left for an Atlantis gay cruise in Mexico, but upon his return to the United States, was detained by customs officials in Port Everglades, Florida.

The Miami Herald reports:

An order that President Donald Trump signed Friday, among other restrictions, put a 90-day hold on U.S. entrance for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It originally also barred green card holders from those countries from reentering the United States. Sodagari, whose LinkedIn page says he has worked for two U.S. companies since getting his doctorate from the University of Akron, began posting around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas docked about 2 1/2 hours earlier after a sold-out seven-day cruise that hit stops in Mexico and Labadee, Haiti. Sodagari lives and works in San Francisco, according to his social media accounts, and friends say he has a green card.

Sodagari shared the following Facebook live stream videos:

And finally, at one p.m. on Sunday, Sodagari said he was at last free to return to his home.