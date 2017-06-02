Ireland Elects Openly Gay Prime Minister

Photo: Twitter

Ireland made history today by electing openly gay politician, Leo Varadkar, as the country's new Prime Minister.

Varadkar is the world's fourth openly gay world leader.

Globe and Mail reports:

He’s the gay son of an Indian immigrant and an Irish nurse who draws comparisons to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and is set to smash just about every preconception of Ireland.

Leo Varadkar is on track to take over the leadership of Ireland’s ruling Fine Gael Party on Friday, making him the next Taoiseach or Prime Minister. He’s not only gay and a visible minority, he’s also just 38 years old, meaning he’ll be the youngest Prime Minister in Irish history.

It’s a remarkable turn of events in this socially conservative country that only decriminalized homosexuality in 1993, didn’t allow divorce until 1996 and still has Europe’s toughest laws against abortion. But as the country shakes off much of its traditional past, Ireland is joining several other European countries in turning toward a youthful leader who embraces the European Union and is moving away from traditional political labels.

“It’s a dramatic generational shift,” said Noel Whelan, a political analyst in Dublin. “He has the potential to be transformative for the political fortunes of Fine Gael and of the Irish political system in general.”