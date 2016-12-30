Israeli Government Bans Marriage Equality PSA

A PSA in support of marriage equality has been pulled from Israeli television by the Second Authority for Television and Radio.

The PSA titled, “Human Rights: Because Without I’m Not Equal" features high profile Israeli figures including model and actress Galit Gutmann, social activist Daphni Leef and former Miss Israel Titi Aynow.

Haaretz reports:

In the ad, [Miss Israel Titi] Aynow [above], who is of Ethiopian origin, says: “The right to choose and marry whoever I want.” Her words are immediately followed by Adir Steiner, an LGBT activist who participated in the legal battle for the rights of same-sex couples, saying: “Even if I’m gay.” The Second Authority banned the ad due to this sentence, stating that the law governing commercial television states the broadcaster will not broadcast any advertising that has a message on a “political, social, public or economic matter” that is in “public dispute.”

