Is It An Issue To Hook Up With Your Friend's Former Hookups?

Is Your Inner Circle Too Close?

Over the weekend, among my circle of friends, we discovered some of us were closer than we thought. We began to touch the topic of hooking up with a friend's ex-boyfriend or a one night stand. It begged the question: Is it an issue to sleep with your friend's former hookups?

Across the board, we all agreed: YES! It is a big issue.

Luckily enough, we live in one of the largest cities in the United States. The phrase "plenty of other fish in the sea" is strong on the West Coast. An attractive, potential boyfriend- or hook up- is a dime a dozen. I don't believe I'll ever live in a small town for reasons of a small social life. I like having, ahem, options.

I would become extremely uncomfortable if I found out my friend was hooking up with a former fling. Especially an ex-boyfriend, that's an obvious no brainer. On the opposite end, I wouldn't be able to hook up with someone my friend was getting with. One's attraction level goes down the moment I hear of anyone whose been intimidate within in my social circle.

What is your take on the matter? Are you comfortable hooking up with someone that your friends have been with? Let me know your Instinct!