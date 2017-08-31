For 'IT' Remake, Pennywise Is Played By Dreamy Swedish Actor Bill Skarsgård

It's hard to tell, but underneath all the clown makeup, the IT remake's new Pennywise is actually played by dreamy Swedish actor, Bill Skarsgard.

A post shared by Bill Skarsgård (@billskarsgard_) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:59am PST

Bill, in case you've forgotten, is the younger brother to TrueBlood's Alexander.

A post shared by Bill Skarsgård (@billskarsgard_) on Apr 26, 2016 at 12:59am PDT

And in case you missed it, Bill had a steamy sex scene in the 2010 Swedish drama Behind Blue Skies.

Click HERE to head to check out the very NSFW photos from Bill's sex scene!

H/T: Mr. Man, OMG