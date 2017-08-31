For 'IT' Remake, Pennywise Is Played By Dreamy Swedish Actor Bill Skarsgård
Instinct Staff | August 31, 2017
It's hard to tell, but underneath all the clown makeup, the IT remake's new Pennywise is actually played by dreamy Swedish actor, Bill Skarsgard.
Bill, in case you've forgotten, is the younger brother to TrueBlood's Alexander.
And in case you missed it, Bill had a steamy sex scene in the 2010 Swedish drama Behind Blue Skies.
Click HERE to head to check out the very NSFW photos from Bill's sex scene!
Add new comment