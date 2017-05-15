"Italian Barbie" Goes On Anti-Gay Rant After "Sassy F*g" Flight Attendant Kicks Her Off Flight

Let's hope this gets this chick on a permanent No Fly list.

Self-described "Italian Barbie" Vanessa Grancagnolo was kicked off of a Southwest flight for using profanity and she recorded herself verbally harassing the flight attendant who she described as a "sassy fag."

She also manages to make fun of the disabled and loudly tells the flight attendant that she hopes the plane crashes.

What's worse the homophobic rhetoric or her gross sense of entitlement?

Let's hope none of us ever have to be on a flight with this mess.

