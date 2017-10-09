Italian Footballer Strips To His Briefs To Celebrate Championship Game Win

Instinct Staff | October 9, 2017

What a way to celebrate!

An Italian footballer stripped down to his briefs in a sort of victory parade, after his team's recent triumph.

 

A post shared by ANDREA PETAGNA (@andreapetagna) on

Andrea Petagna, a striker for Serie A club Atalanta, give fans a peek at his tighty whities following the win during the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Head to New Now Next to peek at Andrea running around Krakow’s Stadion Cracovia in his underwear!

 

 


 