Italian Gay Bar Caught In Controversy Over NSFW Depiction Of The Last Supper

An gay bar in Italy has found itself the subject of controversy after using a racy, gay reinterpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper to promote an event.

The LGBT group DiverCity, used the alternate version of da Vinci's painting to promote Caffe Verdi’s Easter Thursday, in Salerno.

In the poster, Jesus is shirtless and covered with tattoos, and is surrounded by amorous, scantily clad men.

One disciples appears to be receiving oral sex under the table.

The poster has caused quite an uproar on social media, as well as locally in town. Many have claimed the bar/promoters acted in "bad taste."

According to Gay Star News, the deputy coordinator of Forza Italia’s Salerno branch immediately called for the event to be cancelled, out of respect for the local Christian community.

Said Forza Italia’s Fabio Mammone:

"The organizers are neither blasphemous, nor “alternative” but simply misplaced and disrespectful."

Others vented their frustrations online.

One person wrote:

"Given the reactions of your own customers, you should quit."

In response, Caffe Verdi issued the following statement:

"We can not remain silent in front of the multiple media attacks and print media also came to our activities in the past few hours. "Like any business, we respect secularism and freedom of expression of each and all! "Our doors are always open to all, without distinction of race, sex or religion."

