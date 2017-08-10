Italian Playboy Gianluca Vacchi Dances In Skimpy Underwear
Instinct Staff | August 10, 2017
Photo: Instagram
Lordy, we just cannot get enough of Italian Playboy Gianluca Vacchi!
Whether he's sliding in and out of a white swimsuit, or in the case of these following videos, dancing around in skimpy underwear, we're all about it!
Did you catch those moves, or were you too distracted by that bulge?
Either way, check out this other video, in which Gianluca dances around to Ricky Martin, with his wife.
Impressive, no?
H/T: Unicorn Booty
Add new comment