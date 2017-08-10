Italian Playboy Gianluca Vacchi Dances In Skimpy Underwear

Photo: Instagram

Lordy, we just cannot get enough of Italian Playboy Gianluca Vacchi!

Whether he's sliding in and out of a white swimsuit, or in the case of these following videos, dancing around in skimpy underwear, we're all about it!

Did you catch those moves, or were you too distracted by that bulge?

Either way, check out this other video, in which Gianluca dances around to Ricky Martin, with his wife.

Saturday afternoon fever @jogiorgiajo @ricky_martin #gvlifestyle #mordidita #rickymartin A post shared by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on Jul 23, 2016 at 7:04am PDT

Impressive, no?

H/T: Unicorn Booty