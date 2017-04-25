Ivanka Trump Booed At Women’s Summit In Germany

Ivanka Trump was a controversial guest at a women's summit in Germany, today.

While appearing on a panel for an international women's entrepreneurship summit, held in Berlin, the First Daughter was grilled over her official role in the White House.

Soon thereafter, she was booed for praising her father, Donald Trump's, "advocacy," while calling him, “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

Politico reports:

Ivanka Trump, who was deeply involved with her father’s campaign and has been instrumental in his administration in the first three months in office, positioned herself as someone who is still in humbling listening tour mode. “I’m striving to think about how best to empower women in the economy,” she said, at one point calling herself a feminist. “I have no doubt that coming out of this trip I’ll be more informed.” But she was booed and hissed at by the majority-women audience at the conference when she lauded her father for supporting paid leave policies. “I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy,” she said, calling him “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.” Meckel, the moderator, pushed her to address the vocal disapproval from the audience. “You hear the reaction from the audience,” she said. “I need to address one more point — some attitudes toward women your father has displayed might leave one questioning whether he’s such an empower-er for women.”

H/T: Joe My God