Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Helped Stop LGBT Rights Rollback
The New York Times is reporting that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner played a key role in convincing Donald Trump not to roll back LGBT protections in a proposed executive order.
Mr. Kushner, a lifelong Democrat, and Ms. Trump, an independent, travel in liberal social circles and have long supported L.G.B.T. rights. Neither had seen the order before details were leaked. They expressed their dissatisfaction to Mr. Trump’s other advisers, and then weighed in directly with the president, who opposes same-sex marriage but has spoken out against discrimination.
On Tuesday night, reports swirled that Mr. Trump would sign some version of the rollback as a concession to social conservatives ahead of the president’s announcement of a United States Supreme Court nominee. As a result, White House officials pushed out a statement asserting that Mr. Trump “is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the L.G.B.T.Q. community,” adding that the president “continues to be respectful and supportive of L.G.B.T.Q. rights, just as he was throughout the election.”
The draft order, circulated by religious conservatives allied with Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, was one of about 250 edicts that have been sent to federal agencies for vetting.
Mr. Trump never seriously considered signing the order, and did not need much convincing, people close to him said.
...
Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump’s opposition to the draft was first reported by Politico. It came on the heels of an announcement by the Nordstrom department store chain that it will scale back on featuring Ms. Trump’s clothing line from its stores, a public blow to a brand she has spent years cultivating.
Reaction to this? While it may not come as a surprise that Ivanka Trump and her husband may be socially liberal, Ivanka's certainly felt some heat with regards to her businesses in the wake of her father's election. It's not a stretch to think that being linked to an administration rolling back LGBT protections would be detrimental to her professionally and socially.
Or we could simply have an ally in the White House. What do you think?
please stop with this oversimplification! we need to stop talking about our community in such a one-dimensional way - whether Inanka and Jared "helped" or not is not the point - if they did they are thinking one-dimensionally, seening as the only "LGBT" people anywhere near the white house are like them in every way - white, rich and out of touch - as if "LGBT" people do not include immigrants impacted by the ban, Muslims impacted by the Islamophobia of this administration, working class people or women and trans people impacted by healthcare and other rollbacks. Our community is a microcosm of the larger culture, not just gay white men with priviledge.
Yeah, and we sure paid Ivanka back for helping us when she didn't have to. Didn't we? Participating in boycotting her products was really a screwed up thing to do to her especially when she has been our only ally in the White House. Now when things turn for the worst, don't any of you dare bitch about it. If I were her I would help any of you anymore either.
Comments