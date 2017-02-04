Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Helped Stop LGBT Rights Rollback

The New York Times is reporting that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner played a key role in convincing Donald Trump not to roll back LGBT protections in a proposed executive order.

From NYT:

Mr. Kushner, a lifelong Democrat, and Ms. Trump, an independent, travel in liberal social circles and have long supported L.G.B.T. rights. Neither had seen the order before details were leaked. They expressed their dissatisfaction to Mr. Trump’s other advisers, and then weighed in directly with the president, who opposes same-sex marriage but has spoken out against discrimination.

On Tuesday night, reports swirled that Mr. Trump would sign some version of the rollback as a concession to social conservatives ahead of the president’s announcement of a United States Supreme Court nominee. As a result, White House officials pushed out a statement asserting that Mr. Trump “is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the L.G.B.T.Q. community,” adding that the president “continues to be respectful and supportive of L.G.B.T.Q. rights, just as he was throughout the election.”

The draft order, circulated by religious conservatives allied with Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, was one of about 250 edicts that have been sent to federal agencies for vetting.

Mr. Trump never seriously considered signing the order, and did not need much convincing, people close to him said.

...