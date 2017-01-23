Ivanka Trump's Brother-In-Law Spotted At DC Women's March

Photo: Jessica Sidman/Twitter

The brother of Donald Trump's senior advisor was spotted at the Women's March on Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Joshua Kushner is brother to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband, and key member of President Trump's leadership team.

The Washingtonian has more:

On Jared Kushner‘s first full day as senior White House advisor to his father-in-law Donald Trump, his younger brother, Joshua Kushner, was attending the Women’s March on Washington. A woman in the crowd spotted the New York venture capitalist and loudly asked if he was in fact Jared Kushner’s brother. Joshua seemed reluctant to respond at first, then admitted that, yes, he was. He said he was there “observing.”

Coincidentally, Jared, a lifelong registered Democrat, is the founder of insurance company Oscar Health, a start-up that relied heavily on the success of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

Mic reports:

In a blog post after the election, Joshua Kushner and Oscar co-founder Mario Schlosser wrote that the Affordable Care Act had helped get the company off the ground and that they believed it would lead to a "focus on consumers" in the healthcare marketplace. "While the ACA has significant flaws, we believe the majority of this pain is a result of the preexisting faults of our healthcare system," Schlosser and Kushner wrote. The company could be hurt if Trump and the Republicans repeal the Affrdable Care Act.

