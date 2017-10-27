Jack’d Calls Out Grindr in New Video For Allowing Discriminatory Tag Lines

First it was Pepsi vs. Coke, then Burger King vs. McDonalds. Now, its Jack’d vs. Grindr as the hook-up app for gay urban millennials points a critical finger at Grindr for allowing discriminatory tag lines like “No blacks, no Asians” on its platform. According to Alon Rivel at Jack’d, its time all gay dating apps take responsibility for hate speech on their platforms.

It's something that we recently covered on Instinct about "sexual racism" and the blurred lines between preference and prejudice. Now, Jack'd is putting the idea into motion regarding ending racist tag lines in member's profiles on all gay dating apps with a video that was released yesterday.

Here it is. Thoughts?