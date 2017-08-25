Jack is Using Grindr When 'Will & Grace' Returns

With the return of Will & Grace just about a month away, we have been clued into a lot about what the fab four will be up to in this new installment of the hit show. We know the show will ignore the finale completely and that one of our favorites, Rosario, won't be returning--but we still want to know what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen have been up to all these years. There must be changes that will affect the way these characters interact.

Politically, the world has changed a lot, and with technology, we have seen a huge shift in the way we all communicate, including how we date or seek relationships (i.e. apps).

To clue us in, here is the latest promo for Will & Grace where we get to see Jack (played by Sean Hayes) using Grindr on screen for the first time. If we remember correctly, Jack has always been looking for Mr. Right Now and bringing back the character a decade later certainly adds to his hunt for the flavor of the month--with a good laugh at Will's expense, of course!

Will & Grace returns to NBC on September 28th!