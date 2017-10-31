Jackie Chan Had Six Words For His Daughter Who Just Came Out

Jackie Chan is in the middle of celebrating the release of his latest film the Foreigner, but it seems that the biggest news happening around him is about his daughter.

Earlier this month Jackie Chan’s daughter Etta Ng came out as a lesbian through Instagram with a simple eight word caption saying, “In case no one got the memo, I’m gay.”

She then followed that message with hashtags like “#lgbtqai, #lgbt, #lesbian, and #androgynous.”

#lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous A post shared by @stolenmilktea on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Now it seems that Jackie Chan is ready to respond to this public announce, and like his daughter he’s decided to do it in short wording.

While promoting his film, Jackie Chan simply had six words to say, “If she likes it, that’s fine.”

Jackie Chan isn’t the only one to accept his daughter’s coming out. News sources reported on the daughter being warmly welcomed and cheered on by many online commenters.

While the Chinese government is still very wish-washy (though more on the rough side) concerning LGBTQ people, the general populace themselves are starting to become more tolerant.

In addition to her coming out, it’s been revealed that 17-year-old Elaine Ng is in a relationship with model and social media darling Andi Autumn, a 30-year-old Canadian living in Hong Kong.

The two have shared a photo together on Instagram where Andi said,