Jackie Chan's Teenage Daughter Came Out As Gay
Jackie Chan’s daughter came out as gay.
On Instagram, Jackie Chan’s teenage daughter, Etta Ng, confirmed her sexuality by taking a picture of herself in front of a rainbow background.
The text that went along with the picture stated “In case no one got the memo, I’m gay” followed by the hashtags “#lgbtqai, #lgbt, #lesbian, and #androgynous.”
The 17-year-old former Hong Kong beauty queen is the daughter of the martial artist and actor Jackie Chan. At the time, Jackie had an affair with a woman, Etta Ng’s mother, back in the 2000s behind his wife and former actress, Lin Feng-jiao's, back.
But it seems that the mother was arrested last year after Etta Ng reported her to the police over a “domestic disagreement.”
Since then, Etta Ng has been living with 30-year-old former Canadian turned Hong Kong resident and social media star Andi Autumn. And, yesterday Andi Autumn released a photo of the two together revealing that they are actually a couple.
Part of the caption for the photo went as follow:
“I’ve never met anyone like @stolenmilktea.
“She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head. No judgements, just understanding. Everything was against us.
“We’ve been pushed down again and again but its worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side. skip past all of the difficulties we’ve had this year, we are finally heading in the right direction, we have a path.”
