Jackie Chan's Teenage Daughter Came Out As Gay

Jackie Chan’s daughter came out as gay.

On Instagram, Jackie Chan’s teenage daughter, Etta Ng, confirmed her sexuality by taking a picture of herself in front of a rainbow background.

The text that went along with the picture stated “In case no one got the memo, I’m gay” followed by the hashtags “#lgbtqai, #lgbt, #lesbian, and #androgynous.”

The 17-year-old former Hong Kong beauty queen is the daughter of the martial artist and actor Jackie Chan. At the time, Jackie had an affair with a woman, Etta Ng’s mother, back in the 2000s behind his wife and former actress, Lin Feng-jiao's, back.

But it seems that the mother was arrested last year after Etta Ng reported her to the police over a “domestic disagreement.”

Since then, Etta Ng has been living with 30-year-old former Canadian turned Hong Kong resident and social media star Andi Autumn. And, yesterday Andi Autumn released a photo of the two together revealing that they are actually a couple.

Part of the caption for the photo went as follow: