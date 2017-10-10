Jack's Reasoning for Being a "Platinum-Star Gay" in New Will & Grace Clip!

In the first two episodes of the Will & Grace relaunch, we have seen the characters go majorly political and also deal with ageism as both Will and Jack have entered their daddy years.

In a newly-released clip from the upcoming third episode, Jack explains why he is a "Platinum-Star Gay", to which Grace asks Will, "Gaysplain, please?"

Both Jack and Will explain beautifully, why in fact, they have never been inside a woman's private parts, both in birth and in life. It's pretty hilarious! See the clip here.