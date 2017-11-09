Jake Shears Tells Gay Men To Give More Than Their Bodies



Scissor Sisters front man and solo recording artist Jake Shears wants gay men to think of giving more than their bodies.

In a new interview for Attitude magazine's "Masculinity Issue," the performer comments on the negative impact that social media has had on gay men.

He says:

“We’re placing value in really stupid shit. If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram, check yourself, fuck off. “If you’re also a brilliant person, and adding to the conversation, then fair enough. If you’ve got nothing else to say, it’s time for some self-examination.

He continues:

“I’m down for a bit of flesh. But if that’s all you’re serving up, you need to check your recipe."

