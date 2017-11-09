Jake Shears Tells Gay Men To Give More Than Their Bodies
Instinct Staff | November 9, 2017
Scissor Sisters front man and solo recording artist Jake Shears wants gay men to think of giving more than their bodies.
In a new interview for Attitude magazine's "Masculinity Issue," the performer comments on the negative impact that social media has had on gay men.
He says:
“We’re placing value in really stupid shit. If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram, check yourself, fuck off.
“If you’re also a brilliant person, and adding to the conversation, then fair enough. If you’ve got nothing else to say, it’s time for some self-examination.
He continues:
“I’m down for a bit of flesh. But if that’s all you’re serving up, you need to check your recipe."
Head to Attitude for more.
