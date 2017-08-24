James Cameron Claims 'Wonder Woman' Is A Step Back For Women

James Cameron Claims ‘Wonder Woman’ Was A Step Back For Women

Cameron Believes Masculine Females Are Better Protagonists

Are you one of the millions of people who fell in love with Wonder Woman this summer? Wasn’t it absolutely awesome to see powerful women kick some butt?! Not to spoil, but after the film’s opening, we’re greeted to an incredible, live action sequence with fierce women annihilating cruel, violent men. Wonder Woman was the top earning film of the summer. Who isn’t excited for the sequel?!

According to Variety, James Cameron may not be too thrilled watching beautiful, feminine women being bad asses. Cameron, who has been working on 4…let me repeat, FOUR, Avatar sequels, is claiming that Wonder Woman is a ‘step backwards for female protagonists’. Cameron is known for portraying female protagonists to be masculine and a bit defeminized. He ships females like Sarah Connor in The Terminator series and Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise. Because they aren’t “beauty icons”.

Cameron tells:

“I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female! There are many women in power in Hollywood and they do get to guide and shape what films get made.”

I’m a gay man and a proud feminist in the same vein. I love all types of female characters in film, especially the hero or anti-hero. I can’t believe Cameron is claiming that a beauty icon cannot be a kick ass hero! Wonder Woman has been known for decades to be a sensational beauty, in revealing armor, who can defeat the likes of Superman and Batman! Who is to say that you can’t be beautiful and a superhero?!

For the full Variety article, head here.

