James Franco Bares His Bum On ‘The Deuce’!

Game of Thrones offered up some serious eye candy in the form of Jon Snow's perfect butt, last night.

But with GoT's second to last season now over, what else is there to tune into on the premium cable network?

Anticipating we'd ask ourselves that question, HBO has introduced The Deuce, a show that offers a peek inside the rise of the porn industry in New York's Times Square.

Set in the 70s, the series stars a mustachioed James Franco.

And though it's only on its second episode, we've already been blessed with a good look at James' assets.

Have a look:

Click here to see video of James in the buff! (NSFW-ish!)

H/T: C&C