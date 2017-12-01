James Franco To Direct, Star In Shel Silverstein Biopic

Deadline was first to report that James Franco is in talks to direct and star in a film about children's book author and cartoonist Shel Silverstein.

According to the website, the film will be based upon Lisa Rogak's book, A Boy Named Shel, a biography which celebrates the life of a beloved storyteller.

Silverstein is known for titles including, The Giving Tree, Where the Sidewalk Ends, A Light in the Attic, and many others.

Deadline reports:

Like Silverstein, Franco has established himself as an artist on multiple platforms, and he sparked to the drama of Silverstein’s journey and the humor that is part of it. Franco recently signed on to star as the Marvel Comics hero Multiple Man in a Fox film that he will produce with Simon Kinberg, with Wonder Woman‘s Allan Heinberg writing the script.

We have such fond memories of reading Silverstein's books as children, and look forward to learning more about this film project as news develops.