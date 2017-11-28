James Franco Responds To 'I'm Gay In My Art' Former Comment

Back in 2015, James Franco interviewed himself for FourTwoNine Magazine.

Perhaps you'll recall the exchange between "Straight James" and "Gay James"?

Straight James: Let’s get substantial: are you fucking gay or what? Gay James: Well, I like to think that I’m gay in my art and straight in my life. Although, I’m also gay in my life up to the point of intercourse, and then you could say I’m straight. So I guess it depends on how you define gay. If it means whom you have sex with, I guess I’m straight. In the twenties and thirties, they used to define homosexuality by how you acted and not by whom you slept with. Sailors would fuck guys all the time, but as long as they behaved in masculine ways, they weren’t considered gay.

And now, while speaking about his new film, The Disaster Artist, a reporter from the Guardian is asking the actor exactly what he meant by the comment.

The writer shares:

Our time is up, but, before I go, I have one last question. What did he mean when he said he is gay in his art, but straight in his life? He furrows his brow again, as if he is about to make another ever so serious answer. But then suddenly his face clears and instead he looks up at me and just laughs. Even Franco can laugh at Franco these days, it turns out.

Franco recently commented on the photo that led him to quit Instagram.

H/T: Attitude